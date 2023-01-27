Darlington High School students, staff participate in mental health summit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Darlington High School students and staff took part Wednesday in a Mental Health Matters Summit aimed at creating discussion surrounding mental health.

The Lafayette County Mental Health Matters Coalition said the event was held at the high school and featured a keynote speaker as well as discussion sessions to reduce the stigma and create awareness about resources available to those with behavioral or mental health issues.

Peabody Award-winning journalist Charles Monroe-Kane spoke at the summit as a key speaker, sharing a message of hope for students, explaining it “being ok not to be ok.” Event planners also said students were able to choose and participate in breakout sessions in topics ranging from time management, art therapy to substance abuse.

Darlington officials said the coalition is “comprised of professionals and people from throughout Lafayette County who are committed to reducing the stigma surrounding mental health by increasing awareness and normalizing the discussion.”

Those in the Mental Health Coalition hoped to reduce the stigma for those seeking mental health help in the county and at Darlington High School.

