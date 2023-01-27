Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral

A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a fear of flying.(Molly Simonson Lee via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Delta flight attendant went above and beyond, and it was caught on camera.

A photo of the moment has since gone viral, showing the attendant comforting a passenger who was afraid to fly.

The flight attendant has been identified as Floyd Dean-Shannon and he’s only been an airline attendant for three months.

He said he noticed the passenger was visibly nervous getting on the plane and was sweating before takeoff.

However, once the flight was in the air, Dean-Shannon approached the woman and sat in the aisle to hold her hand and talk to her.

He reportedly explained everything that was happening to the woman from the sounds she was hearing to the turbulence.

Dean-Shannon said it was all to help calm the passenger down and reassure her of her safety.

Another passenger on the flight was able to capture a photo of the heartwarming interaction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
Generic
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Concerned customers still waiting for Palace Theater refunds

Latest News

“Souper Bowl” volunteers gear up to serve hundreds of gallons of soup
Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., on...
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the...
Giannis named team captain for 2023 NBA All-Star Game