First Alert Day Issued Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward.

There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with this system from northern Illinois to southern Wisconsin with the stateline being the sweet spot. Evening data has shown a slight shift northward in the heavier snow. Look for tweaks to the forecast as we head through Friday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.