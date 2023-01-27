First Alert Day Issued Saturday

Several Inches Of Snow Early This Weekend
Impactful snow expected.
Impactful snow expected.(WMTV MADE)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward.

There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with this system from northern Illinois to southern Wisconsin with the stateline being the sweet spot. Evening data has shown a slight shift northward in the heavier snow. Look for tweaks to the forecast as we head through Friday.

