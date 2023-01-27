FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY- Accumulating Snow

Still slick spots on roads tonight

Accumulating snow throughout Saturday

Arctic blast arrives this weekend into next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!!

Snow has finally begun to move out of our area, but not without first causing major road problems. Periods of moderate snow coupled with gusty winds brought visibilities to less than 1/8 mile at times.

We’ll have a short break this evening and overnight before we track our region’s last storms of the week. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has now been issued for Saturday because of the accumulating snow from this system and the expected travel problems due to poor driving conditions. The storm will be oriented east to west and move eastward. This means that certain areas will see a prolonged period of light to moderate snow leading to heavier accumulations.

The forecast models suggest that the snow will begin close to sunrise near Grant County. The heaviest snow is expected to fall along the IL border and then progressively get light into the Dells. 3-6″ could be seen in the south, 2-5″ here in Madison, and 1-3″ in the Dells. Even primary roads and highways will need to be driven with care.

Once the snow ends on Sunday morning, temperatures will be diving and staying call all week. We’re not expecting to get out of the teens till next Friday.

