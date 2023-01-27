First Alert Weather Day - Saturday

Snow Likely Both Today and Tomorrow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Snow Developing This Morning
  • Strong Wind
  • Heavier Snow Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light snow will develop this morning and taper off around midday. Some of the roadways will be a bit slick early today. The snow will be generated by a warm front which is moving across Minnesota. The front will also bring some mild air into the region but strong wind may blow the snow around today and tonight. A cold front will then pass through overnight and much colder air will settle in for the weekend and into next week.

Accumulating snow is expected through the day.
Accumulating snow is expected through the day.(wmtv)
Anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of new snow is expected across southern Wisconsin on Saturday.
Anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of new snow is expected across southern Wisconsin on Saturday.(wmtv)

An upper-level wave will bring yet another round of snow for Saturday. This will prove to be longer in duration and more intense at times . A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.

Quiet but cold conditions are then expected for most of next week.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Today: Cloudy with snow showers likely. High: 32. Wind: Becoming W 15-20 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 13. Wind: W diminishing to 5-10.

Saturday: Cloudy and windy with snow likely. High: 20.

Sunday: Cloudy with snow likely. High: 16.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Concerned customers still waiting for Palace Theater refunds
One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

Latest News

Very cold air moves in this weekend and stays through next week
Two more rounds of snow
Turning much cooler next week.
Snow Showers and Flurries This Morning
The pattern will be changing later this week and temperatures will be taking a nose dive by...
Rounds of snow into the weekend
A couple inches of snow expected over the next 3 days.
First of many snow chances today