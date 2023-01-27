First Alert Weather Day - Saturday

Snow Developing This Morning

Strong Wind

Heavier Snow Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light snow will develop this morning and taper off around midday. Some of the roadways will be a bit slick early today. The snow will be generated by a warm front which is moving across Minnesota. The front will also bring some mild air into the region but strong wind may blow the snow around today and tonight. A cold front will then pass through overnight and much colder air will settle in for the weekend and into next week.

Accumulating snow is expected through the day. (wmtv)

Anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of new snow is expected across southern Wisconsin on Saturday. (wmtv)

An upper-level wave will bring yet another round of snow for Saturday. This will prove to be longer in duration and more intense at times . A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.

Quiet but cold conditions are then expected for most of next week.

Today: Cloudy with snow showers likely. High: 32. Wind: Becoming W 15-20 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 13. Wind: W diminishing to 5-10.

Saturday: Cloudy and windy with snow likely. High: 20.

Sunday: Cloudy with snow likely. High: 16.

