Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg police held a community meeting near the Swan Creek Neighborhood discussing several topics Thursday, and the one sparking the most conversation was road safety.

Syene Road has become the center of attention among the Fitchburg community.

It’s where Verona Area High School principal Beth Steffen was hit by a vehicle in early January.

Law enforcement and residents are teaming up to figure out solutions to ensure the road’s safety.

“What safety measures can we take so that as we drive our vehicles, as we’re out on our bicycles, as we’re walking our dogs or taking a jog, how we can make it safer,” Fitchburg Police Chief Alfonso Morales said.

Some improvements have already been made including reducing the road’s speed limits and adding speed boards.

“I wanted to see what the improvements there are going to be along Syene and in other parts of the community,” Fitchburg resident Steve Grabow said. “After I heard about the tragedy, I just have given it a little bit of thought and just how important it is that we maybe revisit the plans that are for that area.”

Future improvements for Syene Road are already in the works.

Among them is shaving down the road’s hill, making the pedestrian crosswalk near Ninebark Drive more visible.

In the meantime, Chief Morales said the community can do its part to take action.

“From the way we dress to the lighting that we use to the way we drive, it’s the people in these neighborhoods that have to know how to basically live together,” Chief Morales said.

Residents like Grabow said they appreciate city officials taking the initiative to hear their voices.

“The chief of police and all of the and several alders that I think need to hear from some of us, and I liked how they were welcoming us to input,” Grabow said.

