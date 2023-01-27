Giannis named team captain for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 110-99. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named as a team captain and starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday.

The Bucks Forward is set to play Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to the Bucks, with his seventh selection to play in the game, Giannis passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star selections in franchise history.

The starters were selected by fans, media and players in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

