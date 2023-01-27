Madison Fire Department: Lint buildup causes laundromat vent fire

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A laundromat’s venting system was set ablaze Thursday morning after a build up of lint started on fire, Madison Fire Department said.

Madison Fire Department responded after 11:30 a.m. to the 700 block of E. Johnson Street after a patron at the laundromat found flames coming from a dryer. According to the report, the customer was able to use two fire extinguishers before officials arrived, but it didn’t stop the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they immediately noticed smoke coming out of the front door and the roof. MFD said the team worked quickly to extinguish smoldering clothing while others got on the roof to check the vents from above.

First responders found one of the vent paths had an active fire inside and shot water down the pipe from the roof. Fire officials said additional lint and fires were found in the venting system, which was all extinguished in about an hour.

Fire department officials said this fire serves as a reminder to the community to regularly check and clean out home and industrial dryer vents.

The power was shut down by firefighters to keep the water from causing electrical fire, and officials said the property was turned back over to the owner at around 1 p.m.

