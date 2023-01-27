Madison plowing main roads, warns of slick driving this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Thirty-two plow trucks are winding through Madison’s main roads Friday, clearing them and leaving a layer of snow in their wake.

In an update, the Streets Division explained the drivers are focusing on about 800 of the city’s 1,800 total miles of roadways. Additionally, other crews are laying sand along hills, curves, and intersections on other Madison roads.

Still, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines warns drivers heading out to be ready for slippery roads. With snow falling throughout the day and on Saturday, even plowed roads will likely have a layer of snow that has fallen since the last truck rolled through. Also, the residential roads that have not seen a plow yet will almost certainly be snowy and slick.

The Streets Division has previously indicated three inches of snow will have to have fallen before it will launch a citywide plow effort.

Romines noted the next round of snowfall that will roll in Saturday is expected to last all day and dump more snow than the smaller systems this week. He expects to release more updates as the storm progresses.

