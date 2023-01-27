Madison proposes TIF district for south side revitalization

Madison proposes TIF district for south side revitalization
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City developers want to revitalize the south side of Madison through a $115 million project funded through taxes, but without raising taxes.

City of Madison Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski is proposing a plan to form a new tax increment financing district on the south side of Madison called TID 51.

A TID or TIF is one specific area where the city can control how new tax revenue is spent. TID 51 revenue would be spent on public works projects, affordable housing, revitalization projects, and economic community development assistance for small businesses.

Mikolajewski said the south side is prime real estate for new business development and, if approved, TID 51 tax revenue would be used to improve the area rather than immediately fund Dane County and public schools in the area.

He also said this will not increases taxes for people who already live or own a business in the designated area.

”Existing individuals that are there won’t notice anything different,” Mikolajewski said. “They’ll just pay there taxes like they normally pay their taxes and their taxes won’t increase or decrease because of this.”

The city plans to allocate $22 million to build more affordable housing in the area.

Carol Forbes has lived in South Madison for 40 years and said after losing her life partner, she cannot afford the current tax rate to live in the area. She hopes to move to affordable housing close by and said she hopes this TIF could make that possible.

“I can’t afford to live in my house anymore,” 77-year-old Forbes said. ”I’m taking care of the bills alone now. It’s just me.”

Mikolajewski said TID 51 could benefit people like Forbes.

“This is a way that we are able to direct investment into this neighborhood without using general city tax dollars,” he said.

Other funding for TID 51 would come from the City of Madison’s east side TIDs set to expire in five years.

TID 51 would expire after 27 years as required by Wisconsin state law.

The proposal must be approved by the planning commission, finance committee, common council and then finally the TIF review board. Mikolajewski anticipates full approval by the end of March or beginning of April in 2023.

A public meeting where people can ask questions will take place virtually on Friday January 27, 2023.

