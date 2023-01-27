Man found guilty of trying to kill two Madison police officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It took a Dane County jury a little more than 5 hours to find a 24-year-old man guilty of trying to kill two Madison police officers.

This stems from an incident back on January 11, 2022. Original reports from the Wisconsin Department of Justice indicated a Madison police officer shot at Syngleton Smith-Harston, who fired first at police while trying to flee from the scene of an armed robbery. Smith-Harston was hit by gunfire multiple times. Reports say Smith-Harston was armed at the time and jumped off a balcony and then began firing at police a few blocks east of Warner Park.

Smith-Harston was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of gunshot wounds. No law enforcement or first responders were injured during the shooting.

A Dane County jury found Syngleton Smith-Harston, 24, guilty of a dozen charges including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of armed robbery, six counts of bail jumping, misappropriate ID Info - Obtain Money and possess firearm, all felony charges.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 11, 2023.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.