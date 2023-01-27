Man found guilty of trying to kill two Madison police officers

This stems from an officer involved shooting back in January 2022.
Syngleton Smith-Harston
Syngleton Smith-Harston(Dane County Courts)
By Elizabeth Wadas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It took a Dane County jury a little more than 5 hours to find a 24-year-old man guilty of trying to kill two Madison police officers.

This stems from an incident back on January 11, 2022. Original reports from the Wisconsin Department of Justice indicated a Madison police officer shot at Syngleton Smith-Harston, who fired first at police while trying to flee from the scene of an armed robbery. Smith-Harston was hit by gunfire multiple times. Reports say Smith-Harston was armed at the time and jumped off a balcony and then began firing at police a few blocks east of Warner Park.

Smith-Harston was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of gunshot wounds. No law enforcement or first responders were injured during the shooting.

A Dane County jury found Syngleton Smith-Harston, 24, guilty of a dozen charges including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of armed robbery, six counts of bail jumping, misappropriate ID Info - Obtain Money and possess firearm, all felony charges.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 11, 2023.

