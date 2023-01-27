MPD chief fears Memphis video will echo the disbelief of George Floyd footage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – As Memphis, and people across the country, brace for the release of video showing the attack on Tyre Nichols, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes described the feeling prior to watching it as echoing the disbelief he and others felt when George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officers.

“I fear today we will watch with the same disbelief as police officers similarly strip Tyre Nichols in Memphis of his human dignity and life,” he wrote Friday morning, prior to the video’s release.

Barnes added the situation left him both saddened and angry. Saddened by “the slow pace of progress toward a more just society.”

“As a police officer, I am angered at the unwillingness of my profession to learn from the past, and the refusal to accept that we, as police officers, must protect all people—even those who are involved in criminal activity,” he continued.

The MPD chief applauded the reaction so far of his counterparts in Memphis, who he says have demonstrated leadership and courage for reacting quickly and removing the individuals involved from duty, saying, “[t]his action reinforces that malice and bias will no longer be tolerated in policing.

Barnes went on to say his department and others across the United States have embraced what he called “21st Century Policing ideals,” which include changing their hiring and training practices; modifying accountability systems; and developing the needed oversight. He noted MPD has sought to drill down to the root and proximate causes of instances like these.

He pointed to specialized training his officers are given that includes focusing on cultural competencies and racial bias. They are also shown how to de-escalate situations and step in if they believe a fellow officer has stepped out of line. These and other measures extend down to their hiring process and academy training, he noted, saying they are meant to prevent hiring people who have no empathy or compassion or the judgement needed to be a police officer.

Madison Police Dept. spokesperson Stephanie Fryer told NBC15 News on Thursday night that Barnes has been talking to his counterparts in southern states and understands the emotions the video will likely stir. She also said the police department is already preparing for possible demonstrations in the Wisconsin capital and has been doing so much of the week. Officers who work special and large events, particularly, are being called in.

They also have reached out to community partners in advance of the release, pointing out that was a step recommended by an independent report on MPD’s response to protests that followed the George Floyd’s murder.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.