Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School is working with the police department to investigate alleged harassment within the high school’s football program, the superintendent and principal revealed Friday morning in a joint letter sent to families.

Superintendent Dana Monogue and the high school’s principal Peg Shoemaker explained the investigation is expected to last several weeks, and they alerted families they would be questioning students and staff during that time.

They ask families to encourage their students to share any information they have, if they are questioned.

The letter declined to elaborate on the allegations against the program or who may be targeted by the investigation, citing student confidentiality limitations.

They closed by assuring the families they take accusations of bullying and harassment seriously and want to ensure students feel safe and supported in MCPASD schools.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.