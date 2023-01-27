Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program

Middleton High School logo
Middleton High School logo(Middleton Cross Plains School District)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School is working with the police department to investigate alleged harassment within the high school’s football program, the superintendent and principal revealed Friday morning in a joint letter sent to families.

Superintendent Dana Monogue and the high school’s principal Peg Shoemaker explained the investigation is expected to last several weeks, and they alerted families they would be questioning students and staff during that time.

They ask families to encourage their students to share any information they have, if they are questioned.

The letter declined to elaborate on the allegations against the program or who may be targeted by the investigation, citing student confidentiality limitations.

They closed by assuring the families they take accusations of bullying and harassment seriously and want to ensure students feel safe and supported in MCPASD schools.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Concerned customers still waiting for Palace Theater refunds
One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

Latest News

Snow emergency
Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin
The WDMA offered a woman a much lower salary than a less-qualified male candidate for the same...
U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer
Fitchburg police hold community meeting.
Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety
Anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of new snow is expected across southern Wisconsin on Saturday.
First Alert Weather Day - Saturday