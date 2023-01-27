Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals after weekend fire

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 20 animals are dead and one family is in mourning after a fire tore through their home located at a Richland Center animal rescue.

Since the age of two, family and friends have labeled Judy Elliot an animal lover.

“She would sneak out her crib when she old enough, 2, 3, and go to the barn, bring in the cats and kittens in the house, so they had to put a sheet over the crib and tie it to keep her in because she was constantly either sleeping in the barn or have the cats on the porch so it’s been a long haul for her,” Elliot’s sister Janet Conner said.

That is why Elliot decided to open Richland Area Rescue, a volunteer-run, domestic animal rescue. But even after 26 years of love and cuddles, nothing could have prepared the Elliot family for the tragedy they faced over the weekend.

“My aunt called me at one in the morning, she’s like your mom called, she said she has a house fire, she didn’t know how bad it was,” Judy’s daughter Becky Elliot said.

Becky said the home and even some of the animals who passed away were ones that she and her brother grew up with.

“Came over the hill and all I could see was flashing lights from like two miles away and my heart just sank.”

Judy made it out alive, but her family says she would have given up her life if it means the animals would have survived.

“She’s strong and tough and will-powered, stubborn on the outside but her heart with those animals, I don’t know how she’ll get through that if she ever will.”

If there is one silver lining it is the immense amount of community support the family has received, with over four Richland Center businesses starting fundraisers. To show your support, visit the Richland Area Rescue Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RichlandAreaRescue/.

