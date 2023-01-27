“Souper Bowl” volunteers gear up to serve hundreds of gallons of soup

(State Fair of Texas)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison chapter of Habitat for Humanity announced Thursday it is preparing for this year’s “Souper Bowl” on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Organizers said Souper Bowl XXVII is set to be held at West High School from noon to 6 p.m. and the UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity plans to serve hundreds of guests soup.

Funds from the event go towards funding affordable housing in Dane County, officials said.

According to event officials, last year, over 1,000 attendees received over 200 gallons of soup.

Event goers will be able to pick from a range of handmade ceramic bowls and receive the soup of their choice, salad and bread. There will be a wide range of entertainment at the event, organizers said, including soup servers from NBC15.

The NBC15 staff will be serving soup:

  • Noon-1 p.m. John Stofflet and Brian Doogs
  • 1-2 p.m. Erin Sullivan and Tim Elliot from The Morning Show

Each meal is $25 or $50 for a family of four. Event organizers said there will also be a silent auction of artistic bowls by local artists and a raffle.

