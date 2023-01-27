Stretch of I-39/90 closed between Janesville & Beloit

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 is completely closed between Janesville and Beloit following a Friday morning crash.

The crash occurred near mile marker 181 between the Shopiere Road and E. Avalon Road interchanges.

The Rock Co. communications center indicated they have received reports that 20-50 vehicles may be involved. WisDOT traffic cameras show major backups on the interstate there.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will have updates as more information becomes available.

