Stretch of I-39/90 closed between Janesville & Beloit

A stretch of I-39/90 was closed between Janesville and Beloit because of a crash on Jan. 27,...
A stretch of I-39/90 was closed between Janesville and Beloit because of a crash on Jan. 27, 2023.(WisDOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 is completely closed between Janesville and Beloit following a Friday morning crash.

The crash occurred near mile marker 181 between the Shopiere Road and E. Avalon Road interchanges.

The Rock Co. communications center indicated they have received reports that 20-50 vehicles may be involved. WisDOT traffic cameras show major backups on the interstate there.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will have updates as more information becomes available.

