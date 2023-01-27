Sun Prairie Frozen Fest kicks off Friday

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Frozen Fest in Sun Prairie begins Friday with a full seven days of outdoor events.

A winter egg hunt will kick off the week Friday at 10 a.m. taking place at multiple Sun Prairie parks.

The ‘Hibernation Hustle’ 5k run/walk and kids dash are on Sunday at 10 a.m.

“We strive to be a community that values fun and building relationships through memorable experiences,” Alyse Peters, Special Events and Sponsorship Coordinator, said “I want community members to experience the fun that can happen all year round in Sun Prairie.”

Here is more information on event registration on Frozen Fest.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.