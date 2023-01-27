Sun Prairie Frozen Fest kicks off Friday

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Frozen Fest in Sun Prairie begins Friday with a full seven days of outdoor events.

A winter egg hunt will kick off the week Friday at 10 a.m. taking place at multiple Sun Prairie parks.

The ‘Hibernation Hustle’ 5k run/walk and kids dash are on Sunday at 10 a.m.

“We strive to be a community that values fun and building relationships through memorable experiences,” Alyse Peters, Special Events and Sponsorship Coordinator, said “I want community members to experience the fun that can happen all year round in Sun Prairie.”

Here is more information on event registration on Frozen Fest.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Concerned customers still waiting for Palace Theater refunds
One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

Latest News

Fitchburg police hold community meeting.
Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety
Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety
Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety
Rethinking Drinking: Madisonians embrace a sober lifestyle with community & mocktails
Rethinking Drinking: Madisonians embrace a sober lifestyle with community & mocktails
Impactful snow expected.
First Alert Day Issued Saturday