Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies.

A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.

See the list of cities below and snow emergencies not included can be reported by emailing: news@nbc15.com

Anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of new snow is expected across southern Wisconsin on Saturday. (wmtv)

Beloit:

A snow emergency for the City of Beloit will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Sunday.

During the order, vehicles cannot park on city streets and residents were asked to move their vehicles to a driveway or an approved parking lot.

Beloit Police Department officers or Code Enforcement members will ticket or tow vehicles that violate the order.

Evansville:

Evansville has declared a snow emergency from noon on Saturday to noon on Sunday.

Parking will not be allowed on either side of the city’s streets. All vehicles must be parked on private property or in a designated public parking area.

Vehicles not in the approved parking sites will be ticketed or towed. Parking on city streets will not be allowed again until the snow has ended and the street is cleared to the curb.

Marshall:

A snow emergency will take place in Marshall for 24 hours starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

There will be no street parking allowed until the declaration ends or has been canceled.

Those who do not have off-street parking were asked to use municipal parking lots at Veteran’s Park on Howard Street, the lot on Main Street, or make arrangements with loved ones. Residents were also reminded that they can park on their own yard during a snow emergency, but must follow proper parking regulations once the order lifts.

Stoughton:

The City of Stoughton’s snow emergency will go into effect at midnight Saturday and is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. on Feb. 1.

The city’s Public Works department explained that parking will be even/odd from midnight to 8 a.m. for three consecutive periods of that time frame until the order is canceled or extended. The side of the street depends on the address of the houses and what the date is after midnight.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.