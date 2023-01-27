Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced.

The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave, Beaver Dam, all had their licenses revoked by the DMV after failing to properly follow administrative requirements.

Additionally, 18 Arlington wholesale dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive, had their licenses revoked on Thursday.

The DMV’s Dealer and Agents Section found that these dealers all violated Wisconsin law when they didn’t maintain a licensed business facility. Officials said the decision to have their licenses revoked was affirmed in a hearing in December and were finalized Thursday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.