City of Madison declares snow emergency for Sunday evening

In an update Saturday afternoon, the City of Madison said all streets will be plowed starting at midnight.
In an update Saturday afternoon, the City of Madison said all streets will be plowed starting at midnight.(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel and Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials declared Sunday evening a snow emergency as crews continue to clear the streets after heavy snow Saturday.

Alternate side parking rules will be in effect for Sunday and Monday evening to make clearing the roads easier, Madison officials said. Crews will continue throughout the day and night to clean up the snow from Saturday’s storm

The city asked that drivers choose off-street parking options overnight, and to keep trash and recycling bins out of the street so there are fewer obstructions in the road for plow drivers.

Madison officials are reminding everyone that it is too cold to salt roads, so crews are only laying down sand on the main streets where it is most necessary.

The roads will remain slippery and snow covered because salt cannot be used. The City said all drivers should use caution while driving for the next several days as the cold temperatures continue. It encouraged all drivers to factor in extra time while traveling to your destinations.

In an update Saturday, the city said there would be about 150 pieces of equipment being used throughout the city starting at midnight to begin plowing measures. The initial pass of plowing throughout the city is expected to take between 12 and 14 hours.

Crews will continue to clean up the roads after this initial pass, so the City asks that drivers give plows plenty of room to work.

