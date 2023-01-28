City of Madison dispatches 32 plows, warns of slippery roads

(Associated Press)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison is dispatching 32 plows to the city’s main roads today amidst cold temperatures and accumulating snow.

The Streets Division’s crews are working to plow snow and spread sand where extra traction is needed. Since salt will not be used, the city warns residents that roads will remain slippery for several days until salt can be applied.

Salt is not effective when temperatures are below 20 degrees, according to the Streets Division.

The city is encouraging drivers to stay focused, drive slow and be patient. Drivers should anticipate stops and turns and leave room between them and the vehicle in front of them, the city said.

Officials have not decided if there will be citywide plowing this evening but will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions.

