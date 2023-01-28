City of Madison releases plowing update as snow continues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an update Saturday afternoon, the City of Madison said all streets will be plowed starting at midnight.

The city said no snow emergency still be in effect tonight and asked that drivers choose off-street parking options overnight so there are fewer obstructions in the road for plow drivers.

Streets Division crews will continue plowing and sanding the main roads as the snow continues to fall throughout the afternoon. The City is reminding everyone that it is too cold to salt roads, so crews are only laying down sand on the main streets where it is most necessary.

The roads will remain slippery and snow covered because salt cannot be used. The City said all drivers should use caution while driving for the next several days as the cold temperatures continue. It encouraged all drivers to factor in extra time while traveling to your destinations.

There will be about 150 pieces of equipment being used throughout the city starting at midnight to begin plowing measures. The initial pass of plowing throughout the city is expected to take between 12 and 14 hours.

Crews will continue to clean up the roads after this initial pass, so the City asks that drivers give plows plenty of room to work.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.