Cross country skiers celebrate long-awaited snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer temperatures and lower snowfall totals have kept cross country skiers from hitting the slopes.

But now with several inches of snow falling this week across southern Wisconsin, skiers are having snow much fun.

Bill Rattunde has been skiing his whole life, which means he’s been skiing for a very long time, he added, without disclosing his age.

“I love winter. It’s my favorite season,” Rattunde said. “I get a little cranky with people who can’t seem to appreciate what’s good about it.”

Rattunde, a fourth-generation Dane County resident says the best way to enjoy winter is outside.

“It’s what I did as a kid,” Rattunde said. “When the lights were turned at Tenney park, I knew it was time to go home for dinner.”

When there’s not enough snow in the parks, Rattunde said he and his fellow ski-aficionados head to the lake.

“Mendota is like a giant playground,” Rattunde said with a laugh. “You should get out and check it out!”

Rattunde says skiing can be easy to get into, adding that the Madison Nordic Ice Club offers free skiing lessons to anyone who wants to give it a try.

While several cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing for snow emergencies this weekend, anyone looking to beat the winter blues and get outside may be in luck.

