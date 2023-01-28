Dane Co.: Beltline ramp closed at Park St. after crash

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic going south on U.S. 14 at the Beltline are closed Friday evening after a crash, Dane County Dispatch said.

Officials said a call came in at 8:26 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 14 at U.S. 12 east, and Madison Police Department responded to the scene. The southbound lanes of traffic are closed at Highway 14 beyond the Beltline.

Dane County officials did not say if anyone had been injured in the crash.

