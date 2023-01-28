DNR offers snowmobile safety tips following 5 deaths so far in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging snowmobilers to prioritize safety following five reported snowmobile-related deaths this month.

“We strongly urge snowmobilers to operate within their abilities, keep their speed in check and wait to enjoy adult beverages until they are home,” DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw said.

The five fatal crashes involved single adult operators ranging from 42 to 68 years old. The crashes are under investigation, the DNR said.

The DNR urges snowmobilers to be safe and responsible while on trails, routes and frozen bodies of water. Never drive a snowmobile when impaired by drugs or alcohol, and always operate within the limits of your snowmobile and your skills and visibility.

The DNR’s snowmobiling website has information on snowmobile safety classes, regulations, safety tips and registering your snowmobile.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.