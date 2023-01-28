FIRST ALERT DAY: Periods of heavy snow today

Snow moves in during the late morning

Heaviest snow Dane Co & south

Snow wraps up after midnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Day as we’re tracking yet another wintry system to impact the region. We’ve seen a few smaller systems over the past few days, but this one will pack more of a punch.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6 AM this morning until 3 AM Sunday. Snow will begin to move in during the late morning hours, likely reaching Madison by 9-10 AM. Snow will be light at first, but will pick up in intensity during the afternoon and evening. The heaviest bands of snow will set up near Dane County and points southward toward the Stateline. Snow will be much lighter closer to the Dells and points northward.

Totals will be the highest between Madison and the Stateline, where 4-7 inches of accumulation is possible. Totals decrease the farther north you go, where only 2-4 inches is expected closer to the Dells.

It’s important to note that this will be light, fluffy snow that is easy to shovel but will also blow around easily. That means that visibility could become limited, especially in open areas where there’s more room for snow to blow around. Snow will wrap up and push eastward after midnight.

The heaviest snow will fall between Madison and the Stateline, with much lighter totals up north. (WMTV)

Today will also be pretty chilly, with highs in the teens and wind chills at least 5° cooler. We’ll be a few degrees cooler tomorrow, though stronger winds will likely keep wind chills near zero through most of the day. Monday looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs remaining in the single digits.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.