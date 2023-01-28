FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Road conditions are getting worse

Slick roads continue through tonight

Low visibility could cause problems on the highways

Colder and sunnier conditions ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday Everyone!!

As of this afternoon, our First Alert Weather Day is in full gear. Snow began here in Dane Country this morning, earlier out toward the west, and will be with us for the rest of the day and into the overnight hours.

All of our counties are currently under a Winter Weather Advisory that lasts into the early hours of Sunday. The National Weather Service has increased some of our expected accumulations a bit since yesterday. For our central and southwestern viewing area, the forecast is for 3-7″. Our northern counties including the Dells, we’re looking at 2-4″. And a Winter Storm Warning is now posted for Rock and Walworth Counties for accumulations of 5-7″.

A good percentage of the roads in our area are already covered with some snow, while currently it is the southeastern counties that are looking a bit better, but that will change soon as the more moderate/heavy snow moves in. One danger, similar to yesterday, will be visibility. Here in Madison we’re down to 1 mile at the airport, and that’s with just 10mph winds. Some heavier snow along with some gustier winds could drop that down to danger visibilities on the road for short periods of time.

Before midnight, snow will begin to ease beginning west, then working its way east. By 3-4 am all snow should have moved out and then tomorrow we’re looking at clouds beginning to break later in the afternoon and sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.