Janesville man arrested after two failed carjacking attempts

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers arrested a 25-year-old man after he unsuccessfully attempted to carjack two different vehicles Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 3800 Deerfield Dr. in Janesville around 9:50 a.m. Friday after a caller reported that “there is a male trying to carjack people” in the parking lot.

During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect first stopped a red Cadillac and attempted to open the car’s door. The suspect couldn’t open the door, and the car drove away, police said.

The suspect moved to another area in the parking lot, stopped a different vehicle and “tried to violently pull the driver from the car.” The 73-year-old driver was wearing his seat belt and could not be removed from the car. The victim eventually drove away, and the suspect’s shoe was left behind in the car, according to officials.

Officers identified the suspect through Walmart’s video footage, and they recognized the suspect from a previous incident. With the help of a tip, officers found the suspect at a Super 8 Motel and took him into custody.

The 25-year-old suspect is facing a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent by use of force.

