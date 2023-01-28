Portage holds First Responders Night at boys basketball game

By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage High School held their first ever First Responders Night during the Portage vs. Oregon boys basketball game on Friday night.

Portage Athletic Director, Ed Carlson said the idea for the night came after some of his own personal encounters with first responders coming to the school.

“We’ve had a couple incidents that have been real scary and thankfully turned out they weren’t real threats,” Carlson said. “To see the response we had from all of these departments is just really a comfort for our staff and students to know that they have our back and will keep us safe.”

At the basketball game first responders were given t-shirts, dinner, the colors were presented by a special Honor Guard made up of first responders and there was a ceremony at halftime to honor the first responders in attendance.

“We take things for granted that we shouldn’t,” Carlson said. “Unfortunately tragic situations cause you to think about it, anytime there’s a lifesaving measure or a security threat unfortunately that’s when you think about it. We should think about it more and without these people our lives would be drastically different.”

Portage School Resource Officer Kate Behling said she knew in high school she wanted to go into law enforcement and being an SRO was always the goal.

“I’m fortunate to be in this position and have such support behind me,” Behling said. “A lot of cities and communities don’t have the support we have here in Portage.”

Behling is in her third year as Portage’s SRO and said when she found out about the night she felt appreciated and thankful that the community was coming together to thank the first responders.

“Working for the police department it’s like one family and I feel so fortunate to have a second family with the school district and work with the kids and be supported by both entities is great,” Behling said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

Latest News

Sun Prairie High Schools learn disability awareness through adaptive sports
Both the boys and girls teams are state bound
Middleton volleyball heads to state
A panel of three judges, including the Hodag himself, provided scoring for the contest.
Rhinelander Hodags voted ‘Best mascot in America’
Amherst High School vs. WIAA
Judge sides with WIAA after Amherst pursues legal action in forfeited season