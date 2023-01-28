Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST
PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who allegedly was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in a car, a Massachusetts prosecutor said.

The woman, 28, was ordered held without bail following her arraignment Friday in Peabody District Court. She pleaded not guilty to the charge, as well as to a charge of permitting substantial injuries to a child.

Essex County Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall told a judge that the woman allegedly contacted a friend after her daughter appeared unresponsive in their car in Peabody on Jan. 18. The friend encouraged her to take the child to a hospital, and then called police to alert them. Police escorted the woman and her daughter into the emergency room. Efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

MacDougall said police found evidence of illegal drugs in the car.

The woman is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 3. A message seeking comment was left for her lawyer Saturday.

