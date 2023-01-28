Nearly 2,000 Madison residents without power Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a telephone pole crash and a transformer explosion on Madison’s west side.

At around 9:40 p.m. Friday night, a car struck a telephone pole near Monroe Street and Gilmore Street, according to Dane County Dispatch. A transformer also exploded near Glenway Street, which officials believe was likely the cause of the outages. Dane County Dispatch could not confirm if the car crash caused the power outages.

Around 2,000 customers were without power at one point throughout the night. Nearly 100 customers are still experiencing outages as of Saturday morning, according to Madison Gas and Electric (MGE).

MGE said power should be restored by noon on Saturday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.