Authorities: Bystander killed in mall shooting in Mass.

Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023(Western Mass News)
By WGGB/WSHM Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a shooting at a busy shopping mall on Saturday.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said Holyoke police were called to the Holyoke Mall just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to Western Mass News, when they arrived, they found a male victim, and the suspect was immediately taken into custody.

“The incident, which resulted in a fatality, occurred between two known parties. The victim was an innocent bystander to a confrontation between two other people,” the D.A.’s office said in statement.

Officials noted that there is no ongoing public safety threat.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office.

In a social media post, Holyoke Mall said that the shopping center is currently closed and will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

