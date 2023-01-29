Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. receives $1.5 million donation to fund career center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County received a $1.5 million donation from Ascendium to aid in funding for the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, officials announced Wednesday.

With the most recent donation, the project is less than $5 million away from its $35 million funding goal, Boys & Girls Club said. The McKenzie Regional Workforce Center aims to create career possibilities for interested youth.

“The dream of building a skilled trades center in Dane County is soon to be reality, and it is because of supporters like Ascendium,” Michael Johnson, president/CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, said.

According to the Boys & Girls Club, hundreds of Dane County youth are expected to get training through Careerforce Build Up, a program offered at the McKenzie center for youth aiming to start careers plumbers, carpenters, HVAC technicians, electricians, and more.

The McKenzie Regional Workforce Center is slated to open this summer, according to the Boys & Girls Club.

