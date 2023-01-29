Cambridge resident celebrates 104th birthday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In 1919, The Treaty of Versailles was signed, Woodrow Wilson was president and Bernadine Christianson was born.

“I’ve had a party every day this week,” Christianson said during her 104th birthday bash on Saturday.

Her key to a long life?

“Walk with Jesus daily and he will take care of you and bless you,” Christianson said.

Christianson said she’s been blessed with five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Her family celebrated with her at Willerup United Methodist Church in Cambridge, Wisconsin.

“I’ve tried to be as kind and loving to other people,” Christianson said. “I started many projects here in Cambridge. I started the new Sunday school. I started the kindergarten. We’ve belonged to the country club for 85 years.”

She’s known by her friends and family for her sharp wit, love of Jesus and winning card games.

When asked if she was good at them, Christianson responded “oh yes,” with a head nod.

“Even if you’re family, she’ll still beat you in cards and prove that she’s the best card shark out there,” Kody Habeck, Christianson’s grandson-in-law said.

Christianson’s daughter, Bonnie Maypark, has thrown a party every year since her mom’s 90th birthday. And despite the heavy snow on the day of this year’s celebration, generations old and young, friends and community members came to celebrate Christianson’s life.

For Christianson and attendees alike, this was the party of a lifetime.

“We’re not having another birthday party, that’s for sure,” Christianson said with a big laugh.

