City of Madison: Sidewalks must be shoveled by noon Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a weekend of heavy snow, City of Madison officials are reminding residents to start shoveling their sidewalks before Monday while crews continue to plow the streets.

The City of Madison said all snow should be cleared from public sidewalks by noon Monday, and that residents should start working to shovel the snow that fell Saturday and Sunday morning.

In it’s update to the Snow Removal Regulations page, City of Madison officials said when cold temperatures follow warm snowfall, snow must be removed quickly to avoid icy conditions on public sidewalks.

Madison officials recommended shoveling show as soon as possible and sprinkling any stubborn ice or snow with sand that community members can get from multiple locations for free. Salt does not always work on ice in the cold, the City of Madison reminded.

Madison homeowners are responsible for clearing the public sidewalks—edge to edge—that border their house, according to Madison officials.

