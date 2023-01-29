Cold conditions to dig out of the snow

Temperatures only get colder from here
Stronger winds today keep it feeling like the single digits through the afternoon.
Stronger winds today keep it feeling like the single digits through the afternoon.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
  • Snowy roads this morning
  • Strong Wind
  • Heavier Snow Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most of us are waking up to a winter wonderland this morning (maybe a winter nightmare if you’re heading out onto the roads). Many locations near and south of Dane county picked up over 5 inches of snow yesterday and last night. Plows have already been working to keep the highways and freeways clear, but side and rural roads are still messy this morning.

If you are traveling this morning, you’ll probably want to give yourself a bit of extra time to get where you need to go. The good news is that the snow is light and fluffy so it is easier to drive through, and it’s not quite as icy.

Any lingering flurries will wrap up by late morning, and we’ll just be cold through the rest of the day. Be sure to bundle up if you’ll be out plowing or shoveling! Temperatures will stay in the teens with wind chills in the single digits this afternoon.

We’ll just get colder from there! Temperatures drop quickly overnight tonight as skies begin to clear; low temperatures will be near zero. We’ll wake up to wind chills in the teens below zero Monday morning, and things won’t improve much through the day. Highs on Monday will remain in the single digits. We will be back to the teens by Tuesday, slowly climbing into the 20s by Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s just the cold that we have to focus on this week, we don’t have any more snow chances in the 7-day forecast but we do have some sunshine at least!

