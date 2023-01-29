Following a milder winter, Wisconsinites embrace winter weather conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From sledding, to skiing, and even ice sculpting, there’s something for everyone this winter in Wisconsin, and after a mild start, people are taking full advantage of this weekend’s winter weather. But before families can enjoy the winter activities, city workers are putting in the hours to ensure the show doesn’t get in the way.

The City of Madison tends to the snow that falls on it’s properties, and workers are also in charge of ensuring conditions are safe for the community. But operations director Greg Genin said the city’s main priority is to provide a broad array of activities to support the community’s interests.

“I would say from my chair and all the people that I work with at parks were really super excited. Even the group that is responsible for snow clearing,” Genin said. “You might not think so, but it is exciting. We are all about winter recreation in providing winter recreation for the community. So, this is a big deal for us.”

Genin said he hopes other will take advantage of the fun that can be had in the snow.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to get out, be healthy and we encourage everyone to just get out in the park and have fun.”

Sun Prairie is hosting their 2023 Frozen Fest, and Caleb Caucutt took part in the ice carving contest Saturday. Caucutt said the weather made the experience even more enjoyable.

“When it’s sunny it will make bubbles and fractures in it which makes it really hard to carve. If it’s too warm it’ll drip everywhere and make chunks like that so, this is honestly a really nice day.”

Frozen Fest is taking place this week through Thursday. For a full list of events visit, https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/1472/Frozen-Fest.

