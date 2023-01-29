Following a milder winter, Wisconsinites embrace winter weather conditions

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From sledding, to skiing, and even ice sculpting, there’s something for everyone this winter in Wisconsin, and after a mild start, people are taking full advantage of this weekend’s winter weather. But before families can enjoy the winter activities, city workers are putting in the hours to ensure the show doesn’t get in the way.

The City of Madison tends to the snow that falls on it’s properties, and workers are also in charge of ensuring conditions are safe for the community. But operations director Greg Genin said the city’s main priority is to provide a broad array of activities to support the community’s interests.

“I would say from my chair and all the people that I work with at parks were really super excited. Even the group that is responsible for snow clearing,” Genin said. “You might not think so, but it is exciting. We are all about winter recreation in providing winter recreation for the community. So, this is a big deal for us.”

Genin said he hopes other will take advantage of the fun that can be had in the snow.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to get out, be healthy and we encourage everyone to just get out in the park and have fun.”

Sun Prairie is hosting their 2023 Frozen Fest, and Caleb Caucutt took part in the ice carving contest Saturday. Caucutt said the weather made the experience even more enjoyable.

“When it’s sunny it will make bubbles and fractures in it which makes it really hard to carve. If it’s too warm it’ll drip everywhere and make chunks like that so, this is honestly a really nice day.”

Frozen Fest is taking place this week through Thursday. For a full list of events visit, https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/1472/Frozen-Fest.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program

Latest News

Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) passes against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14), Connor Essegian...
Mayer’s career-high 26 leads Illinois over Wisconsin 61-51
“As a human being, it broke me...” Dane Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols body cam footage
“As a human being, it broke me...” Dane Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols body cam footage
SizeUpWI is a new data intelligence tool that is designed to help small and midsize businesses...
WEDC launches data tool to help small businesses
In an update Saturday afternoon, the City of Madison said all streets will be plowed starting...
City of Madison releases plowing update as snow continues