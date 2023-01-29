It’s about to get chilly around here

The snow is over, now the cold air moves in
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
  • The coldest temperatures will be from Monday through Wednesday
  • Lots of sun through Friday
  • Colder and sunnier conditions ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Sunday Everyone!!!

It was definitely a difficult day yesterday on the roads. Snow began early on Saturday morning and didn’t end till early this morning, and now we just have a few flurries out there. Snow totals we impressive and higher than what we expected. Madison Airport broke a daily record by receiving 6.1″ on Saturday, then continued to receive more into early Sunday morning. Many of our communities reported 7+”. Hats off to all the folks keeping the roads as clear as possible. It was a difficult job because once one area was plowed, it quickly started accumulating again. Roads right now around the region are showing big signs of improvement compared to where we were 24 hours ago.

We are now left with lots of beautiful, white fluff snow. But we’re also left with an Arctic airmass that will be moving in. You may have already noticed that it was quite chilly this morning, with temperatures barely budging out of the mid-teens. Well, get ready for even colder temperatures. Monday morning, through Wednesday, will be our coldest temperatures. Morning lows will be in the minus single digits and daily highs will stay on the plus single side. Add a little wind to that and we have a wind chill that will numb your extremities are not covered.

Yes, it will be a cold week, but it will also be a week of sunny afternoons. Most days we’ll see plenty of sun, but some afternoons will have a few more clouds than others. The slow warm-up begins at the end of this week, going into next weekend.

Enjoy the snow, the sun, but keep warm!!!

