Man's body pulled from Lake Waubesa

By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man’s body was found submerged in the water of Lake Waubesa early Sunday morning after search and rescue teams indicated an ATV may have fallen through the ice.

On Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s office were notified that a 45-year-old fisherman did not return home as expected. He was known to be fishing on Lake Waubesa’s North side. This is according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Search and rescue teams were assisting Dane Co. deputies in the rescue efforts early Sunday morning, approximately 3:30 a.m. when they began focusing on an area that indicated an ATV may have fallen through the ice.

That is where they found a man’s body submerged in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene according to the medical examiner.

Authorities are still investigating this incident and the man’s identity has not been released.

More information will be provided once next of kin are notified.

