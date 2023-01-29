Princess Diana’s dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction

One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000. (Credit: Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dress worn by Princess Diana has been sold for more than $600,000.

On Friday, an aubergine velvet ballgown went up for sale for the first time in 25 years.

The dress was one of Princess Diana’s most iconic gowns. She wore it for both an official royal portrait in 1991 and an intimate Vanity Fair spread in 1997.

Sotheby’s said it sold for $604,000, which is just over five times the $120,000 auction estimate.

Designed by couturier Victor Edelstein, the strapless number features a sculptural sweetheart neckline and a tulip-shaped skirt.

It last sold for $24,000 in 1997.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station

Latest News

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Experts urge better opioid rescue drug access to save lives
City of Madison: Sidewalks must be shoveled by noon Monday
One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000.
Princess Diana dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction
Renderings of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County's future McKenzie Regional Workforce Center
Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. receives $1.5 million donation to fund career center