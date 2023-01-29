Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Kenosha man

Kenosha Silver Alert
Kenosha Silver Alert(Kenosha Police Department)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for an 86-year-old man who was last seen Saturday night in Kenosha.

Officials said that Robert Badillo was last seen on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Sheridan Rd. and on STH 32 driving north from Kenosha. Badillo is believed to have dementia or another type of cognitive impairment.

Kenosha Police said Badillo was last seen driving a 2013 blue Chevy Cruze northbound on Sheridan Rd. Badillo also mentioned he was checking his tire for low air, so police say he may be in or around gas stations.

The missing 86-year-old man is around 5′9″ and about 230 pounds with gray hair that is partially balding. Police said he was last seen wearing a red ballcap, brown button up shirt, black Carhartt jacket and blue jeans.

Those who have seen Badillo or know his whereabouts are asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5200.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station

Latest News

Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
Still a few more hours, and a few more inches
Still a few more hours, and a few more inches
After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working
After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working
In 1919, The Treaty of Versailles was signed, Woodrow Wilson was president and Bernadine...
Cambridge resident celebrates 104th birthday