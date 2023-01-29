Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Kenosha man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for an 86-year-old man who was last seen Saturday night in Kenosha.

Officials said that Robert Badillo was last seen on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Sheridan Rd. and on STH 32 driving north from Kenosha. Badillo is believed to have dementia or another type of cognitive impairment.

Kenosha Police said Badillo was last seen driving a 2013 blue Chevy Cruze northbound on Sheridan Rd. Badillo also mentioned he was checking his tire for low air, so police say he may be in or around gas stations.

The missing 86-year-old man is around 5′9″ and about 230 pounds with gray hair that is partially balding. Police said he was last seen wearing a red ballcap, brown button up shirt, black Carhartt jacket and blue jeans.

Those who have seen Badillo or know his whereabouts are asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5200.

