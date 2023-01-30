Allies join the fight for justice days after released bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Allies of the Black community joined in the fight for justice days after police released the bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols getting beaten by officers.

On Sunday, many saw the importance of grieving and leaning on others in a time of sadness.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation hosted a rally in front of Madison City Hall. People came out to chant, give speeches and offer a place of comfort for others in the community. Organizers say events like these give people a chance to take a stance. They say rather than waiting for election day -- action can be taken now. Participant Julie Clayton says they have a message for Black people.

“Take time to grieve, take time to do what you need to take care of --yourselves and community,” Clayton said. “I think for White folks and other people--get out there and do things that organize.”

Other organizers at the rally who were not people of color say it is important to be an ally and stand up for those who may not have the strength. Member of Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Health Caitlin Benedetto says everyone should fight for equality.

“But that doesn’t make it just an issue that black people and other people of color should be working on. It’s everyone’s issue to work on--especially white people. You know we do have privilege in our society and I think it’s important to use that privilege for good,” Benedetto said.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation says if violence and racism is unveiled for all to see it’s important to take a stance.

Member Clarisa Castillo says it’s important to keep an open mind.

I think that people it is important people of color people like myself that we do bring a different experience to the table,” Castillo said. “There are experiences that our white brothers and sisters no matter how much they want to be solidarity that they just do not understand.

Protesters met in 15-degree weather.Castillo says the weather should not be an excuse in the fight for justice.

