Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double-slaying

Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A man suspected of killing two women in Green Bay over the weekend has been arrested by police in Arkansas, authorities said Monday.

The 48-year-old Green Bay man was initially being sought as a person of interest in Sunday’s suspicious deaths of two women on the city’s east side, police said.

He was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Arkansas after Green Bay police informed law enforcement in Arkansas that the person of interest may be traveling through the that state, WLUK-TV reported.

The names of the suspect and two victims are being withheld.

The bodies of a 58-year-old Green Bay woman and a 53-year-old Bellevue woman were found Sunday by officers inside a Green Bay duplex. Authorities have not disclosed how the women died.

Green Bay police said they believe the slayings were not random, and the suspect is believed to be known to at least one of the victims.

The killings remain under investigation. Green Bay police have asked that anyone who has information about the case to contact them at 920-448-3200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.

