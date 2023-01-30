Authorities ID 3 killed in shooting at home in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Three women killed in a weekend shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood were identified Sunday while police searched for suspects.

Four other people were wounded, two critically, when gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the property in the Beverly Crest area, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified those killed as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona.

Police Sgt. Frank Preciado said Saturday that the three victims were inside a vehicle when they were fatally shot.

The shooting follows a Jan. 21 massacre at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb that left 11 dead and nine wounded, and shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms on Jan. 23 that left seven dead and one wounded.

Investigators were trying to determine if there was a party at the rental home or what type of gathering was occurring, officials said.

Police Detective Meghan Aguilar said the search for suspects and evidence was ongoing Sunday. She said further details of the investigation were not expected before Monday.

The ages and genders of the wounded victims were not released and their conditions were not known Sunday.

The mid-century home is in a quiet neighborhood nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains where houses are large and expensive. The property, estimated at $3 million, is on a cul-de-sac and described in online real estate platforms as modern and private with a pool and outdoor shower.

Police did not immediately know if the house had a history of noise or other party-related complaints.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of one of the victims’ hometown to Bolingbrook, Illinois, not Boiling Brook.

