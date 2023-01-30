Casey O’Brien named WCHA Forward of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After leading the Wisconsin women’s hockey team to their eighth sweep of the year, junior forward Casey O’Brien was named WCHA Forward of the week.

The alternate captain had five points in the Badgers’ sweep against St. Thomas over the weekend, Wisconsin outscoring the Tommies 9-1 in their two-game series.

O’Brien’s four-point outing on Friday night earned her a spot in the 100-point club at Wisconsin, becoming the 31st player in school history to reach that milestone.

This is the first time this season that O’Brien has captured the honors and she is the 12th Badger to earn player of the week honors from the league.

O’Brien currently leads the team in points with 36 and is tied for the team lead in assists with 22.

The No. 8 Badgers host St. Cloud State next weekend for a Friday/Saturday showdown, starting with the seventh Fill the Bowl game on Friday at the Kohl Center at 7 p.m. where fans are asked to donate new or gently used hockey equipment. Saturday’s series finale at LaBahn Arena is set for a 3 p.m. puck drop.

