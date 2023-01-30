Casey O’Brien named WCHA Forward of the Week

(NBC15)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After leading the Wisconsin women’s hockey team to their eighth sweep of the year, junior forward Casey O’Brien was named WCHA Forward of the week.

The alternate captain had five points in the Badgers’ sweep against St. Thomas over the weekend, Wisconsin outscoring the Tommies 9-1 in their two-game series.

O’Brien’s four-point outing on Friday night earned her a spot in the 100-point club at Wisconsin, becoming the 31st player in school history to reach that milestone.

This is the first time this season that O’Brien has captured the honors and she is the 12th Badger to earn player of the week honors from the league.

O’Brien currently leads the team in points with 36 and is tied for the team lead in assists with 22.

The No. 8 Badgers host St. Cloud State next weekend for a Friday/Saturday showdown, starting with the seventh Fill the Bowl game on Friday at the Kohl Center at 7 p.m. where fans are asked to donate new or gently used hockey equipment. Saturday’s series finale at LaBahn Arena is set for a 3 p.m. puck drop.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

Latest News

Wisconsin's Max Klesmit looks to pass around Michigan State's Tyson Walker during the second...
Badgers Max Klesmit ruled out for Northwestern game
REPORT: Matt Mitchell joins Fickell’s staff as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach
Badgers football welcomes 3 new defensive staff members
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football...
Former Badger Troy Vincent selected to College Football Hall of Fame