Dangerous cold Tuesday morning

20-below wind chills likely
Wind chills will be around -20° Tuesday morning.
Wind chills will be around -20° Tuesday morning.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Wind chill advisory through 10 AM Tuesday
  • Back in the 20s by Wed & Thurs
  • Milder but cloudy by the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold today turns into an even colder night as temperatures will drop to around 10 below by early Tuesday morning. When you factor in the wind, it will feel closer to 20 below when many of us are waking up tomorrow.

In those conditions, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in just 30 minutes. Because of that, the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for the entire state of Wisconsin through Tuesday morning. Be sure that you bundle up yourself, your kids, and your pets as you head out the door tomorrow.

Despite the colder start, temperatures will actually get warmer by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the teens, with wind chills staying near zero. Skies will remain clear and sunny.

More sunshine through midweek with a shift in the winds helping to bring warmer air into the region out of the southwest. We’ll see high temperatures climbing back into the mid-20s for both Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping back to the teens on Friday.

Cloud cover will begin to build back into the region for the weekend, allowing our temperatures to stay milder. Highs will be back to the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll be watching a chance for a bit of snow Saturday into early Sunday.

