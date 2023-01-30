Fitchburg apartment fire displaces residents from 16 units

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The people who live in sixteen Fitchburg apartment weres displaced over the weekend when a fire broke out at their complex.

The Fitchburg Fire Department said they received multiple phone calls from tenants reporting a fire coming from the outside of one of the apartment complexes.

Firefighters arrived on scene at the building, located on High Ridge Trail, near the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road, around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from the unit, prompting them to put out an additional call for help.

Approximately 10 agencies assisted the Fitchburg Fire Department, including Fitch-Rona EMS, Fitchburg Police Department, Madison Fire Department, Verona Fire Department, Oregon Area Fire / EMS District, and McFarland Fire and Rescue.

There are no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Fitchburg Fire Department said.

The Red Cross is assisting in helping displaced residents.

