Fitchburg apartment fire displaces residents from 16 units

(WMTV)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The people who live in sixteen Fitchburg apartment weres displaced over the weekend when a fire broke out at their complex.

The Fitchburg Fire Department said they received multiple phone calls from tenants reporting a fire coming from the outside of one of the apartment complexes.

Firefighters arrived on scene at the building, located on High Ridge Trail, near the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road, around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from the unit, prompting them to put out an additional call for help.

Approximately 10 agencies assisted the Fitchburg Fire Department, including Fitch-Rona EMS, Fitchburg Police Department, Madison Fire Department, Verona Fire Department, Oregon Area Fire / EMS District, and McFarland Fire and Rescue.

There are no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Fitchburg Fire Department said.

The Red Cross is assisting in helping displaced residents.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

Latest News

zippy lube reimagined on Madison north side
zippy lube reimagined on Madison north side
Zippy Lube eatery on Madison's north side
Zippy Lube eatery on Madison's north side
A snow covered Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken eatery-front Sunday morning at 2013 N....
From changing oil to making donuts, Zippy Lube changes gears
This home in the Village of Brooklyn caught fire around dinner time on Sunday night
Village of Brooklyn couple escapes house fire unharmed
Madison snow emergency running through Monday day, the city's Streets Division says.
Madison snow emergency remains in effect Monday night