From changing oil to making donuts, Zippy Lube changes gears

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -There is a new eatery on Madison’s north side providing fuel for the neighborhood.

Located inside the former building of a Zippy Lube auto shop on Sherman Avenue, the new space has kept the name but bolstered its resume with offerings of house made coffee, old-fashioned fried donuts and locally-sourced fried chicken.

“The holy trinity,” proprietor Ben Altschul jokingly referred to as the new operation. “These are quintessential, classic, comfort elements.”

The donuts are a modern take on an old-fashioned buttermilk fried cake. An iteration of the recipe from Altschul’s good friend George Tuggle. Tuggle was a fan favorite for years at the Dane County Farmers’ Market, known for his “fried cakes.”

In a similar collaborative fashion, the coffee roasts available have been curated in partnership with Boom Coffee. “I was like Dan [Boom] let’s come together, lets roast Zippy Lube Premium Coffee and let’s blow the roof off the place,” started Altschul.

“I feel like we kept the industrious part of the space and carried on that history, but we brought a little bit of flare,” Altschul describing the retro 80′s-feel layout and branding. “We want to be just a really safe, positive, welcoming community gathering space where people are leaving feeling lifted up.”

Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken opened December 1 and has its doors open Thursday through Monday from 7a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I think that we’ve been successful because some people will still come in and be like ‘hey I’d like to get my oil changed,”' laughed Altschul. “It’s only a few people and they are probably like a thousand miles over their sticker so they really need an oil change.”

