Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following his 50-point performance against the Pelicans, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

This is the second consecutive week the Bucks have had the Player of the Week after Jrue Holiday won the honor last week.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a perfect 4-0 record last week, averaging 38.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 62.4% from the field and 46.7% from three.

The week started off with Antetokounmpo scoring 29 points in a road win over the Pistons on Monday where the Bucks recorded a season-high 150 points. Antetokounmpo followed Monday’s game with a 33-point, 14-rebound performance in a win over the Nuggets on Wednesday and ended the week scoring 40+ points in consecutive games. First he put up 41 points against Indiana on Friday, before tallying his second 50-point game of the season with 50 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday’s win over New Orleans.

Giannis tied a career-high with 10 40-point games in a season.



50 PTS | 13 REB | 4 AST | 77 FG% pic.twitter.com/u1u1NegknU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 30, 2023

In his 10th season in the NBA, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points (3rd in the NBA), 12.0 rebounds (2nd in NBA) and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. This is the third time this season, and 19th time in his career, that Antetokounmpo has earned Player of the Week honors.

The Bucks host Charlotte on Tuesday, January 31 at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

