Luke Bryan announces 2023 tour

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Luke Bryan announced a new tour Monday that will be stopping in 36 cities this year.

Tickets for Bryan’s “Country On Tour” go on sale on Friday. Members of Bryan’s “Nut House” fan club will have early access to tickets on Tuesday.

For more ticket information, visit Bryan’s website here.

Rotating opening acts include Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.

The following dates are included in the tour:

  • 06/15/2023 - Syracuse, New York
  • 06/16/2023 - Darien Center, New York
  • 06/17/2023 - Toronto, Ontario
  • 06/23/2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • 06/24/2023 - Holmdel, New Jersey
  • 07/06/2023 - Wantagh, New York
  • 07/07/2023 - Columbia, Maryland
  • 07/13/2023 - Hershey, Pennsylvania
  • 07/20/2023 - Portland, Oregon
  • 07/21/2023 - Wheatland, California
  • 07/22/2023 - Mountain View, California
  • 07/27/2023 - Lubbock, Texas
  • 07/28/2023 - Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • 07/29/2023 - Denver, Colorado
  • 08/04/2023 - Salt Lake City, Utah
  • 08/05/2023 - Boise, Idaho
  • 08/10/2023 - Rogers, Arkansas
  • 08/12/2023 - Nashville, Tennessee
  • 08/13/2023 - Brandon, Mississippi
  • 08/17/2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio
  • 08/18/2023 - Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 08/19/2023 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • 08/25/2023 - Evansville, Indiana
  • 08/26/2023 - St. Louis, Missouri
  • 08/28/2023 - Dallas, Texas
  • 09/29/2023 - Ft Worth, Texas
  • 09/30/2023 - Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • 10/05/2023 - Orlando, Florida
  • 10/06/2023 - Savannah, Georgia
  • 10/07/2023 - Charlotte, North Carolina
  • 10/12/2023 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • 10/13/2023 - Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • 10/14/2023 - St. Paul, Minnesota
  • 10/26/2023 - Raleigh, North Carolina
  • 10/27/2023 - Charlottesville, Virginia
  • 10/28/2023 - Charleston, South Carolina

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

Latest News

FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles...
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide arrested in Arkansas
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers' Andrew...
Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
A victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit...
Man arrested after attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles
Four snowmobiling deaths reported in four days